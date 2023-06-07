Azerbaijan confirms 4 more COVID-19 cases, 9 recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 4 new COVID-19 cases, 9 patient has recovered, News.az reports.

Up until now, 831,869 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,559 of them have recovered, and 10,279 people have died. Currently, 31 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

A total of 1,041 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country, in general, 7,628,898 since the beginning of the pandemic.

News.Az