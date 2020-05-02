Azerbaijan confirms 40 more coronavirus cases, 46 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Forty more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 46 people have recovered from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported Saturday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,894, with 1,411 recoveries and 25 deaths.

Some 458 infected people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 14 are in severe and 23 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

A total of 152,597 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az