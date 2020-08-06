Azerbaijan confirms 435 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 144 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Minister said on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, some 435 patients have recovered and 3 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 33,247, with 29,275 recoveries and 479 deaths. As many as 3,493 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,050 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 766,179.

News.Az