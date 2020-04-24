Azerbaijan confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases; 65 recover and 1 dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has recovered 44 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

The headquarters noted that some 65 patients have recovered from the infection. A patient (born in 1935), who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier, has died. The patient was suffering from ischemia, arterial hypertension and atherosclerotic cardiosclerosis.

The overall confirmed COVID-19 cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1,592, with 1,013 recoveries and 21 deaths, while the treatment of 558 others is underway in the specialized hospitals.

Sixteen of the infected are in severe and 23 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

So far, Azerbaijan has conducted 114,410 tests to detect new cases of the infection.

News.Az

News.Az