Azerbaijan confirms 49 new coronavirus cases; 1 dies and 62 recover

Azerbaijan has confirmed 49 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

The headquarters noted that 62 patients have recovered from the infection. An Azerbaijani citizen (born in 1933), who was suffering diabetes and coronary heart disease and whose coronavirus test results turned to be positive, has died.

To date, 1,197 infected people have been detected in Azerbaijan; 351 of them recovered, 13 people died, and 833 people are receiving treatment in special hospitals.

Of them, 24 of the infected are in a severe and 28 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable.

