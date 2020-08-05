Azerbaijan confirms 492 new recoveries from COVID-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed193 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, some 492 patients have recovered and 3 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 33,103, with 28,840 recoveries and 476 deaths.

Currently, 3,787 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 7,883 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect coronavirus cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 759,129.

News.Az