Azerbaijan confirms 504 new COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has confirmed 391 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 504 more patients have recovered and 9 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 28,633, with 20,443 recoveries and 385 deaths.

Some 7,895 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In one day, 8,221 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan has reached 649,953.

News.Az