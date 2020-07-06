Azerbaijan confirms 513 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 513 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, some 440 virus infected people have recovered and 8 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 20,837 cases, with 12,182 recoveries and 258 deaths.

Some 8,397 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In one day, 6,240 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 6,240.

News.Az