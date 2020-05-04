Azerbaijan confirms 52 more coronavirus cases, 39 new recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 52 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Monday.

Some 39 patients have recovered from the infection, the headquarters noted.

A citizen (born in 1969) who earlier tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 1984, with 1,486 recoveries and 26 deaths.

As many as 466 infected people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 18 are in severe and 29 in moderate-to-severe conditions, while the health of others is stable.

News.Az