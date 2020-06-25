Azerbaijan confirms 547 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths
Azerbaijan has confirmed 547 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Yagut Garayeva, department head at the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB).
She made the remarks Thursday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.
In the past 24 hours, 291 virus infected people have recovered and 6 others have died, Garayeva noted.
The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 14,852, with 8,059 recoveries and 180 deaths.
Some 6,613 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.