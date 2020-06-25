Azerbaijan confirms 547 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 547 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), said Yagut Garayeva, department head at the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB).

She made the remarks Thursday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, 291 virus infected people have recovered and 6 others have died, Garayeva noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 14,852, with 8,059 recoveries and 180 deaths.

Some 6,613 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

News.Az