Azerbaijan confirms 558 new COVID-19 recoveries

Azerbaijan has confirmed 396 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, 558 patients have recovered and six others have died.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 30,446, with 23,242 recoveries and 423 deaths.

As many as 6,781 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In one day, 6838 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 690,386.

News.Az