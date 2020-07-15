Azerbaijan confirms 559 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 559 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

Some 545 virus infected people have recovered and 7 others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 25,673, with 16,695 recoveries and 326 deaths.

As many as 8,651 patients are currently being treated in specialized hospitals.

In the past 24 hours, 8,312 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in the country has reached 592,778.

News.Az