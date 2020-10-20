Azerbaijan confirms 584 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 584 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 48,879, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

The headquarters said 128 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 40,272.

The country's death rises to 635, with 5 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 4,521.

Over the past day, 9,028 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,241,664.

News.Az