Azerbaijan confirms 588 new recoveries from COVID-19

Azerbaijan has recorded 226 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, some 588 patients have recovered and 5 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 32,910, with 28,348 recoveries and 473 deaths.

Currently, 4,089 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 6,409 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to detect COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests in Azerbaijan has reached 751,246.

News.Az