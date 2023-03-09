Azerbaijan confirms 6 more COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected six new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 828,825 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,497 of them have recovered, and 10,138 people have died. Currently, 190 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,583 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,537,871 tests have been conducted so far.

News.Az