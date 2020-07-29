Azerbaijan confirms 622 new coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 363 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 622 patients have recovered and eight others have died, the headquarters noted.

To date, 31,221 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country, 24,495 patients have recovered, 438 people have died. Currently, 6,288 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 9,817 tests have conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal coronavirus cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus tests has reached 708,632.

News.Az