Azerbaijan confirms 647 more coronavirus recoveries

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 241 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Some 647 patients have recovered and 6 others have died in Azerbaijan, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 32,684, with 27,760 recoveries and 468 deaths. Currently, 4,456 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 5,874 tests were conducted in Azerbaijan to reveal COVID-19 cases. Thus, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has reached 744,837.

