Azerbaijan confirms 65 more COVID-19 cases, 34 recoveries

Azerbaijan has detected 65 new COVID-19 cases, 34 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, News.az reports.

Up until now, 829,076 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,672 of them have recovered, and 10,147 people have died. Currently, 257 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,469 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,545,086 tests have been conducted so far.

