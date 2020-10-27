Azerbaijan confirms 663 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 663 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 51,149, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

The headquarters said 283 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 41,693.

The country's death rises to 688, with 9 new fatalities. The number of active cases stands at 8,768.

Over the past day, 6,814 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, raising the total number of tests to 1,308,048.

News.Az