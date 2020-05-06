Azerbaijan confirms 67 new coronavirus cases, 28 new recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sixty-seven cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been recorded in Azerbaijan, while 28 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Wednesday.

Two people (born in 1958 and 1969), who earlier tested positive for the virus, have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,127 with 1,536 recoveries and 28 deaths.

As many as 563 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 24 are in severe and 33 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable

To detect new infection cases, 169,790 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az