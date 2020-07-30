Azerbaijan confirms 673 new coronavirus recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 339 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

Some 673 patients have recovered and three others have died, the headquarters noted.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 31,560, with 25,168 recoveries and 441 deaths. Currently, 5,951 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

In one day, 8,532 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan to detect new COVID-19 cases. Thus, the total number of coronavirus cases has reached 717,164.

News.Az