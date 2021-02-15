Azerbaijan confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has detected 74 new COVID-19 cases, 106 patients have recovered and three patients have died, the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers said on Monday.

Up until now, 232,197 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 226,760 of them have recovered, and 3,183 people have died. Currently, 2,254 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,160 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 2,506,005 tests have been conducted so far.

