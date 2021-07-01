Azerbaijan confirms 75 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has registered 75 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers said on Thursday.

As many as 75 patients have recovered, and one patient has died over the past day.

The confirmed case tally in Azerbaijan has reached 336,122, with 330,275 recoveries and 4,975 deaths. Some 872 patients are currently receiving treatment.

Over the past day, 8,828 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 3,758,131.

News.Az