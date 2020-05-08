Azerbaijan confirms 75 new coronavirus cases, 25 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventy-five new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 25 people have recovered from the infection, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,279 with 1,576 recoveries and 28 deaths, the headquarters noted.

As many as 675 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 28 are in severe and 39 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable

To detect new infection cases, 181,530 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az