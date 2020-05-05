Azerbaijan confirms 76 more coronavirus cases, 28 new recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventy-six new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 28 patients have recovered, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Tuesday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,060, with 1,508 recoveries and 26 deaths, the headquarters noted.

As many as 526 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 21 are in severe and 27 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable

To detect new infection cases, 164,481 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az