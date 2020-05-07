Azerbaijan confirms 77 new coronavirus cases, 15 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Seventy-seven new cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Azerbaijan, while 15 people have recovered from the infection, the Operational Headquarters announced Thursday.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 2,204 with 1,551 recoveries and 28 deaths, the headquarters noted.

As many as 625 people are currently being treated in specialized hospitals. Of those, 25 are in severe and 33 in a moderate-to-severe condition, while the health of others is stable

To detect new infection cases, 175,910 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan so far.

News.Az