Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan confirms 79 more COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries

  • Social
  • Share
Azerbaijan confirms 79 more COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries

Azerbaijan has confirmed 79 new coronavirus cases, 69 recoveries, and 3 death cases over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 830 135 with 819 472 recoveries and 10 196 deaths.

Treatment of 467 others is underway.

A total of 7 565 697 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      