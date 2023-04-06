Azerbaijan confirms 79 more COVID-19 cases, 69 recoveries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has confirmed 79 new coronavirus cases, 69 recoveries, and 3 death cases over the past 24 hours, News.az reports.

The overall confirmed cases in Azerbaijan have reached 830 135 with 819 472 recoveries and 10 196 deaths.

Treatment of 467 others is underway.

A total of 7 565 697 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country so far.

