Azerbaijan confirms 97 new coronavirus cases

The Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan said 91 more people recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 38,857, while another 97 people contracted the virus, bringing the total count of infections thus far to 40,778.

The country's death toll from the disease rose to 598, with two new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Over the past day, 4,794 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,137,121.

