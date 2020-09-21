Azerbaijan confirms less than 100 new coronavirus cases

Azerbaijan confirms less than 100 new coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 92 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Monday.

Some 81 virus infected people have recovered and one patient has died, the Operational Headquarters noted.

The overall virus cases in Azerbaijan have reached 39,280, with 36,836 recoveries and 576 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 1,868.

Over the past day, 3,011 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, bringing the total number of tests to 1,057,803.

News.Az