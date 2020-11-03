Azerbaijan confirms over 1,200 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has confirmed 1,242 new coronavirus cases, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced on Tuesday.

Some 551 virus infected people have recovered, and 15 patients have died, the headquarters noted.

Up until now, 58,282 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 45,030 of them have recovered, and 768 people have died. Currently, 12,484 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

Over the past day, 11,159 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of 1,379,779.

News.Az