Azerbaijan confirms over 500 new coronavirus cases

In the past 24 hours, Azerbaijan has reported 509 new coronavirus cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 43,789, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers announced Friday.

The headquarters said 129 more people have recovered from COVID-19 over the past day, raising the tally to 39,800.

The country's death toll rose to 621, with 2 new deaths. The number of active cases stands at 3,368.

Over the past day, 7,878 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Azerbaijan, bringing the total number of tests to 1,209,802.

News.Az