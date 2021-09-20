Azerbaijan confirms participation at Eurovision 2022

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (Ictimai) has confirmed that the country will participate at the forthcoming 2022 Eurovision Song Contest in Italy, News.Az reports.

Thus Azerbaijan joins the list of countries who have so far confirmed their participation at the upcoming 2022 Eurovision edition.

The Azerbaijani broadcaster will unveil further details on its Eurovision 2022 plan of action in due course.

Azerbaijan debuted at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2008 and has won the competition once, namely in 2012 with Eldar & Nikki‘s Running scared. The following year the country welcomed the Eurovision bandwagon for the very first time in its majestic capital Baku.

