Azerbaijan congratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on national holiday

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs extended congratulations to Bosnia and Herzegovina on its national holiday.

“We extend our cordial congratulations to Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of the national holiday. We believe that the development of the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina will serve further the interests of our peoples,” the ministry tweeted on Monday.

