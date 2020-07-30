Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan congratulates Morocco on national holiday

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday congratulated the Kingdom of Morocco on the occasion of its national holiday – Throne Day.

“We believe that relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco will continue to develop and expand in line with the will of our peoples,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.  


