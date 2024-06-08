Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on election as UNSC non-permanent member

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to Pakistan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, News.Az reports.

We wholeheartedly congratulate brotherly #Pakistan for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.



This election represents the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s contribution to international peace & security.@ForeignOfficePk — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 8, 2024

“We wholeheartedly congratulate brotherly Pakistan for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X.“This election represents the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s contribution to international peace & security,” it noted.

News.Az