Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on election as UNSC non-permanent member
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to Pakistan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, News.Az reports.“We wholeheartedly congratulate brotherly Pakistan for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X.
“This election represents the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s contribution to international peace & security,” it noted.
We wholeheartedly congratulate brotherly #Pakistan for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.— MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 8, 2024
This election represents the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s contribution to international peace & security.@ForeignOfficePk