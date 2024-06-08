Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on election as UNSC non-permanent member

Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on election as UNSC non-permanent member

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to Pakistan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, News.Az reports.

“We wholeheartedly congratulate brotherly Pakistan for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X.

“This election represents the confidence of the international community in Pakistan’s contribution to international peace & security,” it noted.


