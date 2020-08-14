Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.
“Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound by relations of strong friendship and partnership,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.
“On this joyful day, we wish the best of health, peace & prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan,” the ministry said.