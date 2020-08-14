Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistan on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has congratulated Pakistan on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.

“Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound by relations of strong friendship and partnership,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.

“On this joyful day, we wish the best of health, peace & prosperity to the brotherly people of Pakistan,” the ministry said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      