Azerbaijan congratulates Pakistani people on Independence Day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to the people of Pakistan on the occasion of their Independence Day.

In a post on X, the ministry said: “Our most sincere and heartfelt congratulations to brotherly People and the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” News.Az reports.

“Long Live Pakistan! Happy Independence Day!”

Pakistan marks the 78th Independence Day on Thursday with pride after the epic Marka-e-Haq victory over India in May.

This year, Pakistan is celebrating Independence Day with a renewed pledge to uphold the spirit of the Pakistan Movement and work towards making the country a true Islamic welfare state.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, where Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif unfurled the national flag. The celebrations this year have been amplified by Pakistan’s recent victory in the Marka-e-Haq operation against India’s unprovoked aggression.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital Islamabad and 21-gun salutes at provincial headquarters, followed by special prayers in mosques for peace, solidarity, and prosperity.

