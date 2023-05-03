Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan congratulates Polish people on national day

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan congratulates Polish people on national day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to Poland on the occasion of its national day, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Poland, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Poland,” the ministry tweeted.

News about - Azerbaijan congratulates Polish people on national day


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      