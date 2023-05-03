Azerbaijan congratulates Polish people on national day
03 May 2023
Politics
Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry extended congratulations to Poland on the occasion of its national day, News.Az reports.
“On the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Poland, we extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the Government and People of Poland,” the ministry tweeted.