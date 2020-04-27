Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan congratulates the Netherlands on King’s Day

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan congratulates the Netherlands on King’s Day

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister has extended congratulations to the Netherlands on the occasion of the King’s Day.

“On this joyful day, we wish the best of health and happiness, lasting peace and prosperity to the Netherlands & the friendly Dutch people,” the ministry tweeted on Monday.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      