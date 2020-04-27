Azerbaijan congratulates the Netherlands on King’s Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister has extended congratulations to the Netherlands on the occasion of the King’s Day.

“On this joyful day, we wish the best of health and happiness, lasting peace and prosperity to the Netherlands & the friendly Dutch people,” the ministry tweeted on Monday.

On this joyful day, we wish the best of health and happiness, lasting peace and prosperity to the Netherlands & the friendly Dutch people.

