Azerbaijan considering customs duties in 2019 budget package

In the budget package for 2019, customs duties are considered, chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC) Safar Mehdiyev said at the EU-Azerbaijan business forum.

According to him, requests related to the release of raw materials from customs duties are sent. "We are reviewing these requests and send them to the relevant structures and to the Cabinet of Ministers. At present, there is no serious package to reduce or increase tariffs".

