Azerbaijan considers allocating more funds for restoration of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur

Additional funds in the amount of 2.2 billion manat ($1.2 billion) are planned to be allocated for expenses related to accelerating the ongoing construction and restoration work in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur regions, News.Az reports.

Within the updated state budget for 2023, the expenditures should amount to 5.2 billion manat ($3 billion). The matter was discussed at a parliamentary meeting on Tuesay.

It is proposed to approve the revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023 in the amount of 33.7 billion manat ($19.8 billion), expenditures - 36.5 billion manat ($21.4 billion).

