Azerbaijan considers blacklisting Amnesty Press correspondent

Amnesty Press correspondent Izabella Rosengren’s visit to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by Armenia is illegal, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told AzVision.az on Tuesday.

On August 15, Amnesty Press, the publication of Amnesty International, published an article on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Amnesty Press correspondent Izabella Rosengren also paid an illegal visit to the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has received no appeal regarding [Rosengren’s visit], Hajiyev said, stressing that this article is biased and promotes the consequences of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

“Despite the fact that during the coverage of conflicts the objective media principles require taking into account the stances of both sides, unilateral propaganda was conducted in this article. This indicates that this article is custom-made,” added the spokesman.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry is currently considering adding the Amnesty Press correspondent to the list of undesirable people.

