Azerbaijan considers joint military exercises with Pakistan – President

Azerbaijan is thinking about joint military exercises with Pakistan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he received in a video format a delegation led by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan General Nadeem Raza.

“Of course, our military cooperation has great potential, and I am sure that you will discuss our future plans with your colleagues today," said the president.

"We are already familiar with the products of Pakistan's defense industry. As you know, we have purchased military equipment from Pakistan and want to continue this process. At the same time, we are thinking about joint military exercises. We think this is the right time,” President Aliyev.

