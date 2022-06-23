Azerbaijan: Construction of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway continues at rapid pace (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the liberated Azerbaijani territories is carried out at an accelerated pace, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told News.Az.

The length of the route, which is being built in accordance with the first technical category, is 81.6 kilometers. The road will have four and six lanes in different sections.

A number of 137 drainage systems were established, 30 underground passages, seven road bridges, seven tunnels with a total length of 6,358 meters, and nine viaducts [specific type of bridge that consists of a series of arches, piers or columns supporting a long elevated railway or road] were built as part of performed work.

News.Az