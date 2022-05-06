Azerbaijan: Construction of Barda-Aghdam railway continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The length of Azerbaijan’s Barda-Aghdam railway line will be 47.1 kilometers and work on its construction has been completed by 44 percent to date, Natavan Bayramova, spokesperson for Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, told journalists in Aghdam, News.Az reports.

She noted that the construction of the railway line is scheduled to be completed in 2023.

It is planned to build four stations, three bridges, one overpass, 23 railway crossings and 127 artificial engineering structures, Bayramova said.

The construction of the railway line is being carried out in parallel with the de-mining process. The construction work is carried out in two stages, the spokesperson stressed.

Bayramova also added that the first stage (20.7 kilometers) covers the stations of Barda, Kocharli and Tazakand, and the second (26.3 kilometers) - the stations of Tazakand and Aghdam.

Earthworks within the first stage have fully been completed, two bridges have been built. In general, construction and installation work within the first stage was completed by 79 percent.

Earthworks within the second stage are completed by 18 percent, works on the construction of artificial engineering structures - by 12 percent, and elements of track structure - by 9 percent.

“The construction and installation of a communication and signaling system have begun," Bayramova said.

Under the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dated November 24, 2020, the construction of the Barda-Agdam railway began in early December 2020.

