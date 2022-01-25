Azerbaijan: Construction of first "smart village" in liberated Zangilan nears completion

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the first “smart village” in Aghali village of Azerbaijan’s Zangilan district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, is nearing completion, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Ilhama Gadimova said on Tuesday.

She made the remarks at the conference entitled “The role of women's entrepreneurship in the economic development of Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur.”

Gadimova added that the resettlement of the natives of the district in the village may begin this summer.

News.Az