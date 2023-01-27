Azerbaijan: Construction of Fuzuli-Aghdam highway continues at rapid pace (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Fuzuli-Aghdam highway rapidly continues in Azerbaijan, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads told News.Az.

The foundation of the highway was laid during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to the Fuzuli district on October 17, 2021.

According to the agency, this highway is another road infrastructure facility in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions. It will facilitate the socio-economic development of the country's liberated lands.

The highway, 64.8 kilometers long and 15 meters wide, will consist of four traffic lanes. The width of the road shoulders will be 3.75 meters, while the width of the roadbed – 26.5 meters. The highway is being built according to the first technical category.

Work is ongoing to build a new roadbed 26.5 meters wide, a road base, a retaining wall 380 meters long, culverts of various diameters, as well as reserve crossings intended for underway and communication lines as necessary continues.

In accordance with the project, the construction of nine reserve crossings and 16 culverts on the highway section up to 32.4 km has been already completed. Besides, the progress of work to remove vegetation cover reached 35.8 percent, drilling – 9.5 percent, and construction of roadbed – 21.9 percent. Currently, construction of an underpass for transport and a pedestrian crossing is ongoing on this section, and the physical progress on it has made up 8.64 percent.

Earthwork on the highway section from 32.4 km to 64.8 km has been completed, and the construction of the leveling layer and the lower layer of the road base is currently underway. In this part of the project, four crossings, 11 communication pipes, and 25 culverts of various diameters were built.

The construction of the bridge piers built on this section is nearing completion. In this part, earthwork has been performed by 56 percent, work on artificial structures - by 50 percent, pavement - by 11.2 percent, and total construction work - by 22 percent.

Besides, the construction of four road bridges, work to install piles, concreting and building props in 1, 6, 37 and 63 km sections of the highway envisioned by the project continues.

The highway construction work is being carried out in accordance with the requirements of building codes and regulations. To complete the construction in accordance with the schedule, the necessary amount of labor and equipment has been attracted to the territory.

The Aghdam-Fuzuli highway passes through the territory of the Aghdam, Aghjabadi and Fuzuli districts. It will provide comfortable travel from Barda to Aghdam and Fuzuli, as well as in the opposite direction, and will contribute to the socio-economic development of the region.

