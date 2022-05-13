Azerbaijan: Construction of Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agbend highway continues at a rapid pace (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agbend highway (part of the Zangazur Corridor) continues at a rapid pace, News.Az reports citing State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The highway originates in the village of Ahmadbayli. The construction of the highway is carried out in accordance with the first technical category.

The first section of the route (77 kilometers long) will have six traffic lanes, and the second section (46.6 kilometers long) will have four. The width of the roadway is 29.5 and 21.5 meters, respectively.

According to the project, three tunnels (T1, T2 and T3) with a total length of six kilometers are being built on the road. Drilling work has been completed in the T1 tunnel with a length of 1.019 kilometers and laying concrete is underway.

It is also planned to build 15 automobile bridges, five overpasses and 54 underpasses on the road with a length of 123.6 kilometers. Currently, 14 bridges, three overpasses and 38 underpasses are being built on it.

Work is underway on the first 110-kilometer section of the road.

Construction work is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Agbend highway, being part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agbend-Zangazur highway, has great importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other regions of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

News.Az