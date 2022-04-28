Azerbaijan: Construction of Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway underway (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions, continues at an accelerated pace, News.Az reports citing the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

This road will play an important role in the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan’s liberated regions and villages.

The length of the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin road, starting from the section of Hajigabul-Horadiz-Agband-Zangazur highway and passing near the Khudaferin reservoir, will be 56,4 kilometers. Construction of a new 14-kilometer highway from Khanlig settlement to Gubadli city is also underway.

The total length of two roads will be 70,4 kilometers. Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway is being built in accordance with first technical category and will have four traffic lanes.

On the 45-kilometer section of the Khudaferin-Gubadli-Lachin highway, work continues on the construction of a roadbed. Asphalt concrete pavement has been laid on the eight-kilometer section of the route.

Earthworks are being carried out, crossings, bridges and retaining walls are being built on the 14-kilometer section of the road in direction of Khanlig.

In addition, bridges envisaged by the project are being built at the 10th, 22nd, 32nd and 43rd kilometers of the main road, at 4th kilometer of the access road, also at the 1st kilometer of the highway to Gubadli city.

A total of 12 underground passages and a 1,040-meter supporting wall have already been built on the route.

Construction of the new highway is carried out under the control of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, in accordance with the schedule and in compliance with the technological sequence.

This road will connect more than 30 settlements, including Gubadli and Lachin cities, passing through the territory of Zangilan, Gubadli and Lachin districts.

News.Az