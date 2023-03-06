Azerbaijan: Construction of runway, terminal at Lachin airport continues

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of a runway and a terminal at Azerbaijan's Lachin Airport is 37% complete now, the country’s deputy minister of digital development and transportation said on Monday.

Deputy Minister Rahman Humbatov made the remarks while speaking at a meeting of the working group of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters created for the centralized solution of issues on the liberated Azerbaijani territories in order to inspect cultural, historical, and religious monuments in the Jabrayil, Zangilan districts and the Dashalti village of Shusha, News.Az reports.

He noted that the implementation of road projects and the creation of infrastructure will allow the relocation of former internally displaced persons to their homeland in the near future.

"I would like to note that we have already constructed and commissioned two airports and the Ahmadbayli-Shusha road," he said.

"The work is underway on the construction of 18 highways, a number of which are expected to be put into operation this year. In addition, we are working on the creation of telecommunications infrastructure. We have already launched 11 TV channels and 7 radio stations," Humbatov added.

According to the deputy minister, the design of the 130-meter TV tower is being completed, and its construction is expected to begin after approval.

News.Az